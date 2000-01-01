Imagination Library seeks recipients, donations to continue to inspire

Pulaski County preschool children are only one registration form away from receiving free books every month that will inspire them to dream big and be anything that they want to be. This is made possible by Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a book gifting program that inspires children to read and to encourage their parents to read aloud to them. Currently, there are 259 children active in the program, and 132 children who have graduated out. In 2020, there was so much demand for the program that a wait list was created, but according to Denise Hettinger, Pulaski County Public Library Children/Youth Library Services, that is not the case this year. To register a child for the program, all parents need to do is fill out a registration form that can be found online at imaginationlibrary.com or by completing a paper form and returning it to the Pulaski County Public Library. Interested parties who would like to support the local program can mail their donation to Arrow Head RC&D at P.O. Box 196, Winamac, IN 46996. Checks can be made out to Arrow Head RC&D.