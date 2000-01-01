Improvements to emergency notifications, 2021 coroner’s report discussed at joint session

More efficient and widespread emergency notifications to county departments as well as a summary of 2021 coroner calls for service were among the many items that were discussed at a joint Pulaski County Council and Pulaski County Commissioners meeting on Monday, Feb.14. The coroner's report indicated that both last year and the beginning of this year has been very busy so far. In 2021 there was a total of 45 coroner's cases and 16 to date in 2022. In regards to emergency notifications, President Chuck Mellon stated that the county's current system is a telephone call tree, however, there has been issues with some employees getting the notification late or not at all. The boards agreed to look into other software to more efficiently send out alerts.