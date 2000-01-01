Home / News / Indiana Dept. of Health Strike Team coming to Pulaski County

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) will be sending a strike team this week to Pulaski County. They will be visiting the Winamac Knights of Columbus building in Winamac, located at 340 E. 50 N. The confirmed dates are for Jan. 20, 21, and 22 from noon - 8 p.m. They will be offering both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, but PCR tests are only for those ages 19-49.

