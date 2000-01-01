Indiana Energy Secretary listens to renewable energy concerns

Indiana Secretary of Energy and Natural Resources Suzanne Jaworowski visited Pulaski County on October 8 to take a tour of the Mammoth Solar construction sites and attend a private luncheon at Meadow Springs Manor in Francesville to hear residents' concerns regarding renewable energy in Indiana. Residents from 10 different counties spoke to Jaworowski regarding topics such as commercial solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and data centers. Counties that were represented included Pulaski, Tippecanoe, Boone, Decatur, White, Starke, Jasper, Fulton, Cass and Kosciusko. Pulaski County residents included Kevin Wyatt, Harvey Gutwein and Dale Pelsy. During his comments, Wyatt asked the Indiana Secretary of Energy to help stop further industrial solar development in Pulaski County. Secretary Jaworowski replied, stating that she is open to listen and observe. She said can bring residents' thoughts and opinions back to Governor Mike Braun and they can bring recommendations in front of the state legislature. On a similar note, Jaworowski added that she hopes that the state can create a way that landowners' rights and home rule can both be respected. She explained that right now they are trying to work on a "yes map," of counties that have passed resolutions welcoming industrial and energy development. She also advised that Governor Mike Braun will be hosting a Global Nuclear Energy and Economic Summit in November at Purdue University. Representatives from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Romania and France will be in attendance alongside leaders from across the nation.