Indiana Gaming Commission rounds up nearly 100 birds in cockfighting raid

Several vehicles caused a bit of a stir to those who were trying to access CR 450 N. on Feb. 16, as the Indiana Gaming Commission removed almost 100 birds from a property just west of U.S. 421.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), who assisted with removal of the birds and helped collect evidence and medical assessments, the birds were associated with cockfighting. ASPCA also transported the birds to a temporary shelter established by Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control in Fort Wayne.

Investigators found roosters living in makeshift wire cages and many were without proper food and water. ASPCA said deceased birds were also discovered on the property, as well as paraphernalia, including gaffs used to maximize injury during fights and supplements to enhance their performance. While investigators were on the premises several animals could be heard crowing.

This is the second alleged cockfighting outfit in Pulaski County that has been discovered in the last year. In April of 2016, a cockfighting outfit was discovered in the area of 7526 N. U.S. 421. About 10 roosters were recovered from the property. Police also found homemade benches, boxes and a cage.