Indiana Secretary of State visits sheriff, county clerk

As part of his tour to all 92 counties in the state, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales met with Pulaski County Sheriff Chris Schramm and Pulaski County Clerk JoLynn Behny on Friday, March 7. Morales thanked Schramm and Behny for their work and discussed how his office can further support local efforts and offer resources to enhance services and cooperation between state and local governments. Pulaski County was his 79th county to visit.