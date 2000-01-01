Info continues to be gathered on West Central pool project
By:
Megan Galbreath
West Central schools superintendent Dan Zylstra recently met with pool consultants to gather more information and to evaluate the potential needs of the corporation's pool. At a regular school board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2, he explained that the consultants said that they would need to take into consideration that the chemical room, ventilation system, and the piping and drains would need to be replaced. The corporation is still gathering information on the matter.
See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.