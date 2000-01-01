Information wanted in house shooting incident

The shooting of a house could have been deadly as the bullets hit a bed of a Winamac man during the early morning hours on June 19.

Police were called to the 400 block of south Burson Street for what was thought to be shots fired at a building just after midnight. The building was an apartment complex and it appeared that apartment #2 had been hit.

Winamac Police Officer Tyler Campbell responded to the scene and spoke with a 47-year-old man who said he was asleep in his living room when a shot was fired through the window and hit the ceiling.

According to the incident report, police also spoke with three witnesses who said they heard the gunshots. One thought it was fireworks. Another said he saw a subject flee from the area but police were not able to locate anyone.

Police continue to investigate the situation but have no suspects at the time of press.

Assisting at the scene was Pulaski County Deputy Robert Hartley.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.