Inside the justice center project so far…

It's been quite a journey, but since work on the Justice Center project officially broke ground on Monday, July 26, 2021, significant, tangible progress has been made despite some hiccups along the way. Taking a walking tour around the inside of the new addition on Friday, March 4, one can see rooms and suites begin to take shape - a fair amount of insulation and drywall has been installed and sanded, and the design of the courtroom is starting to form.