Intersection near West Central schools to become four-way stop

State Rep. Doug Gutwein’s push to make the intersection of U.S. 421 and SR 14 a four-way stop near West Central schools is coming to fruition.

Gutwein has been talking with the Indiana Department of Transportation the last few months and as of Nov. 20, those talks have paid off. Gutwein, who has been aware of the problems with the intersection for some time, was spurred to take action because of recent accidents. He travels through that area daily and knows the dangers of it firsthand. Not only is the school traffic a concern of his but also the amount of semi traffic.

“We are going to get a four-way stop with designated turn only lanes going north and south and for sure traveling west on 200 South,” Gutwein said “We basically got everything that we asked for. We are extremely excited about it. It is long overdue.”

There will also be signs installed prior to the stop and rumble strips to warn the drivers. Gutwein was also informed that the southbound lane will have a long turn lane and curbing will be installed to force drivers that enter that lane to turn.