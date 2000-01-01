Jail will soon be rapid testing for COVID-19

Pulaski County Sheriff Jeff Richwine said the jail will soon be rapid testing those entering the jail.

Richwine updated the county commissioners during a regular meeting Monday evening (Dec. 7) on several things happening at the jail including the rapid testing, the new phone system and that they are looking into air purifiers.

Richwine said the department has received some rapid tests from the department of corrections.

“The jailers are getting trained up so by the end of next week, at the latest, I think that we will be able to test,” Richwine said.

He said those who will be tested include new people coming in the jail and employees of the jail.