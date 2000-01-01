Jefferson and Pearl Street in Medaryville to be a four way stop
By:
Megan Galbreath
What was once a two way stop at the intersection of Jefferson and Pearl Street in Medaryville will now be a four way stop, according to a newly passed town ordinance. The council said that they are designating the intersection as a four way stop in the best interest of the town, due to concerns with speed in that area. The ordinance will take effect as soon as the stop signs are put up.
