Jennifer Johns to serve as coroner in new term

Jennifer Johns was elected at a Republican caucus to fill the Pulaski County Coroner vacancy in the new, four-year term starting Jan. 1, 2023. According to party chairman Dan Murphy, Johns was the only person who filed as a candidate for the position. Although duly elected as the Pulaski County Coroner in the November general election, Jon Frain announced via letter earlier this month that he wishes to not serve as coroner in the new term.