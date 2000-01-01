Home / News / Jennings crowned 2020 Miss Pulaski
Taylor Jennings was crowned the 2020 Miss Pulaski County Sunday afternoon. Jennings’ court includes first runner-up Shalihn Compton, second runner-up Jenna Cords and Miss Congeniality Danni-Jo Rausch. The court posed with contestant Mahailia Dugan, 2019 Miss Pulaski County Jillian Brumm and contestant Ashlee Keller.

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

The contestants of the 2020 Miss Pulaski County pageant didn’t allow the lack of an audience to dim their shine as they took the stage Sunday afternoon. 
The judges met with six contestants, Jenna Cords, Ashlee Keller, Mahailia Dugan, Taylor Jennings, Shalihn Compton and Danni-Jo Rausch, who were allowed to invite their parents and siblings but due to COVID-19 restrictions few people were in the audience. It didn’t stop them from doing the best and making Pulaski County proud.

