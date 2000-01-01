Home / News / Johns bids farewell in last Francesville Town Council meeting
The Francesville Town Council (l to r): Lynn Johns, Sydney Disinger, Clerk-Treasurer Cathy Elston and President Tom Thomas.

Johns bids farewell in last Francesville Town Council meeting

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Francesville Town Council member Lynn Johns bid his final farewell at his last meeting on Wednesday, May 1. Johns announced during a public meeting on March 6 that he would be resigning from the town board due to moving outside of town limits. Board member Sydney Disinger recognized Lynn for his service on the board and to the people of Francesville during the May meeting. Johns has been on the town board since the beginning of 2019 and has served as a past president. His last official day as a town council member was Saturday, May 18.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here