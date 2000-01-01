Johns bids farewell in last Francesville Town Council meeting

Francesville Town Council member Lynn Johns bid his final farewell at his last meeting on Wednesday, May 1. Johns announced during a public meeting on March 6 that he would be resigning from the town board due to moving outside of town limits. Board member Sydney Disinger recognized Lynn for his service on the board and to the people of Francesville during the May meeting. Johns has been on the town board since the beginning of 2019 and has served as a past president. His last official day as a town council member was Saturday, May 18.