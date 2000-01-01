Johns to fill county coroner vacancy

Jennifer Johns was announced as the winner of the Republican caucus to fill the Pulaski County Coroner vacancy. Johns will finish out the remainder of Frain's term, which ends on Dec. 31. She is currently on the general election ballot for Salem Township Advisory Board member. The Republican caucus was held at the Star City Community Center at 2550 E. Key St, Star City on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m.