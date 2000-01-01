Johns resigns from Francesville Town Council

Town council member Lynn Johns announced his resignation from the town board during a regular meeting on Wednesday, March 6. Johns read from his resignation letter at the end of the meeting, explaining that he is leaving his position due to moving outside of town limits. His resignation will be effective as of June 1. Johns has been on the town board since the beginning of 2019. Fire chief Buzz Alma also shared that the Salem Township Trustee's Office helped with the purchase of new self- contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA) for each fireman including extra tanks and accessories.