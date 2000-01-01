Joint session prompts discussions about East, West Annex

Discussions about vacating the East Annex offices, as well as potentially remodeling the West Annex, recently took place at a joint county council and commissioners meeting on Monday, Aug. 8. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that one of the goals of the courthouse renovation project is to relocate the East Annex offices. Most offices will be relocated, but they will still be left with the health department, Purdue Extension and the adult learning center. He stated a potential option would be to remodel the West Annex to house the health department. After some discussion, both boards voted that they would like to include the potential remodel of the West Annex as a bid alternate for the courthouse project.