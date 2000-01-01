Jones’ photo wins recognition

Photographer and award winner Tom Jones has done it yet again as he was recently recognized as a winner of the 2019 Indiana Agriculture photo contest.

For the second year, Jones, of Star City, was recognized for his creativity and skills as one of his photos was named one of two winners in the overall category.

The winning photo, “24 Row Glow,” was taken on the Daily’s farm in Star City with a drone. Jones said the photo was an idea he has had for awhile but wanted to wait for the right time.

Hundreds of Indiana photographers competed in four categories of the contest: agritourism, conservation, faces of agriculture and on the farm. Jones said they don’t choose a first or second, just two winners from each category.

On Aug. 15, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and ISDA Director Bruce Kettler recognized 10 photographers. To be considered, the photo had to be taken in the state by an Indiana resident. Photos were evaluated by a panel of independent judges based on creativity, composition and category representation.

The winning photographs will be displayed in the Lt. Governor’s business offices throughout the year.