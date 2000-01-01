Home / News / Journal donates contributions from annual pet calendar
Pulaski County Journal sales manager Kara Beavers (right) gives Pulaski Animal Center manager Sara Bridegroom a $1,250 donation to help our furry friends find their fur-ever homes. Each year the Pulaski County Journal features local pets in their free wall calendar. Each pet submission is asked for a contribution, to be matched by the newspaper, and given to Pulaski Animal Center.

