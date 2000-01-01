Journal, with help from readers’ pets, makes donation to PAC

The Pulaski County Journal staff was pleased to donate more than a thousand dollars to Pulaski Animal Center in Winamac. Money was collected for each pet appearing in their annual Pets of Pulaski County calendar and that total was matched by the Journal. Pulaski County Journal sales manager Andrew Van Auken presented the check to PAC's manager Ryan Robinson along with Journal staff: Tracey Collins (circulation), Frankie (the French boss), Kari Stout (managing editor), Megan Galbreath (news editor) and Kara Beavers (graphic design). The 2024 Pets of Pulaski County calendars are available for free outside the Journal office at 114 W. Main St. in Winamac, at participating businesses throughout the county and the Winamac Post Office.