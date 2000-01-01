Journal staff welcomes new sales representative

The staff of the Pulaski County Journal and The Independent is excited to welcome a new member to the team, Laura Scheffer.

She joins the newspapers with more than a decade of customer service experience and has been part of a sales team and account management.

Scheffer can be reached Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 574-946-6628 or by email at sales@pulaskijournal.com.

