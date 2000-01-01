Journal staff welcomes new sales representative

The staff of the Pulaski County Journal and The Independent is excited to welcome a new member to the team, Aby McCready.

McCready, who is joining the staff as the new sales representative, has worked several years in customer service with a few being related to sales. She applied for the position because she wants to get back into the community.

“I have lived out of county for the past 20 years but have always felt home in my heart, was Pulaski County,” McCready said. “I am excited for this new adventure.”

McCready is anticipating working with customers and seeing any new businesses in the county.

“I am hoping to reconnect with those I’ve met previously and cannot wait to meet all the new faces,” McCready said. “I am eager to start making my rounds to all the businesses our great community has to offer.”

McCready lives in the Kewanna area with her husband and children.

McCready can be reached Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 574-946-6628 or by email at sales@pulaskijournal.com.