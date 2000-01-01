Journal welcomes Galbreath to news staff as editor, reporter

The staff of the Pulaski County Journal and Independent is pleased to welcome Megan Galbreath to the office as a news reporter and editor. Galbreath grew up on a farm in the Royal Center area and is a 2016 graduate of Pioneer Junior-Senior High School. She went on to attend Valparaiso University where she was a writer for her campus newspaper. Galbreath recently graduated in 2020, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication with a concentration in Journalism.