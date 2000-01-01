Home / News / Journal welcomes Galbreath to news staff as editor, reporter

Journal welcomes Galbreath to news staff as editor, reporter

The staff of the Pulaski County Journal and Independent is pleased to welcome Megan Galbreath to the office as a news reporter and editor. Galbreath grew up on a farm in the Royal Center area and is a 2016 graduate of Pioneer Junior-Senior High School. She went on to attend Valparaiso University where she was a writer for her campus newspaper. Galbreath recently graduated in 2020, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication with a concentration in Journalism.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

