Judge defends extended hours

Pulaski Circuit Court Judge Michael Shurn explained the extension of hours that he would like to see the courts hold to the county commissioners Monday morning.

During a regular commissioners’ meeting, Shurn said the extension of hours is not new to his office. He posted the extended courtroom hours but now believes those hours do not have to be posted.

The topic of the extension of hours was discussed by the county council on Oct. 9 when Shurn requested in writing for an additional appropriation to cover the costs of overtime. He asked for an additional $10,000. The request was approved to advertise but there was not a final decision made on the appropriation. At the time of the council meeting, council members were unsure if the $10,000 would last until the end of the year or if he would need further funding.