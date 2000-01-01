Judge orders new courthouse hours for hearings

Pulaski Circuit Court Judge Michael Shurn has increased the hours the courthouse will be open due to an increase in the workload.

On Friday, Shurn ordered the work hours for the circuit court to increase on a temporary basis because of the increase in cases. That increase was created when Crystal Brucker Kocher, who was the chief deputy prosecuting attorney, was appointed by the governor, July 14, 2017, to fill the superior court judge seat.

Numerous cases were transferred so that a conflict of interest did not occur on the cases that Brucker Kocher was the chief deputy prosecutor for.

The courthouse is typically open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the circuit court being closed from noon to 1 p.m. because of lunch. The change will open the courthouse at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.