Just for the health of it, PMH holds its 10th annual Health Fair

By: 
Paul Hettinger

Pulaski Memorial Hospital held its annual health fair Saturday morning at the Winamac Town Park, with festivities getting underway with a 5K fun run and walk. A wealth of information was to be had on various topics, screenings were made available to attendees and the South Bend Medical Foundation was on-site for blood donations.

