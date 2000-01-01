Justice center change order partially accepted, pushes back project timeline

A portion of a large justice center change order was recently approved by the Pulaski County Commissioners at a regular meeting on Monday, May 2. The action pushes the overall project construction back slightly from originally anticipated. With the approval of the new change order, the project is tentatively set to be finished mid-to-late June. The passed partial change order was in the amount of $18,134.35 and would help fix several issues incurred from the previous architect in regards to security and communications. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer was authorized by the commissioners to work closely with commissioner Maurice Loehmer to approve the rest of the change order on a case-by-case basis once they are both satisfied with the answers they receive from the architects.