Justice center panic button recommendation approved

Safety in the justice center took center stage at a regular county commissioners meeting on March 20. The installation of panic buttons and a singular support system throughout the justice center has been a topic of discussion recently, however the board had not been presented with a formal recommendation for a vendor yet. There are two companies that they have been looking into – New Age Telecom and Koorsen Fire and Security. Koorsen is the lower quote, at about $15,000, and New Age is the higher at $28,000. Each quote includes the installation of one new system panel. Nathan Origer explained that New Age Telecom offers an opportunity to alert all radios and dispatch immediately throughout the whole building to any situation going on in the building. New Age also offers a mobile panic button option. The commissioners ultimately went with the New Age quote because of the enhanced safety options.