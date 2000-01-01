Justice center project begins to wrap up in light of delays

The justice center project is nearing completion and in the coming weeks workers will be putting the final touches on the new structure. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer advised that last month's large change order, which totaled approximately $70,000, was able to be cut in half thanks to the collaboration between himself, commissioner Maurice Loehmer, the contractors and the architects. They were able to finalize change order #13 at slightly over $36,000. However, the change order did ultimately set the project back, making the project's tentative finish date the first of July. A couple of the items that are being wrapped up currently include work on the jury box and adjustments that need to be made to ensure ADA ramp compliance. Origer also advised that the badge and fob entry may be delayed a few weeks due to lead time conflicts.