Justin Haley to start in career-first Daytona 500

Winamac’s Justin Haley will start his first NASCAR Daytona 500 next Sunday after securing one of five open positions for non-charter cars in last Sunday’s qualifying.

Haley, a NASCAR Xfinity series regular for Kaulig Racing in the LeafFilter No. 11, will make Kaulig’s first start in the premier NASCAR Cup series, driving the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) No. 16. Haley drove last in the cup series this past July at Daytona, winning the rain-shortened Firecracker 400 for Spire Motorsports in the FOE No. 77.

The “Great American Race” will air live on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX TV, the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.