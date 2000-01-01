Home / News / Keeping it in the family: Tori Culp named Ultimate Showman 2021
The participants in the 2021 Ultimate Showmanship Competition gathered for a photo with judge Clint Shireman. Pictured from left to right are Kyle Gibson (six-year 4-H member), Jacob Sanders (eightyear 4-H member), Lucas Fagner (four-year 4-H member), judge Clint Shireman, Tori Culp (10-year 4-H member), Sydney Anderson (eight-year 4-H member) and Taylee Ringen (eight-year 4-H member).Ten-year member Tori Culp took the buckle and was named Ultimate Showman 2021.

Keeping it in the family: Tori Culp named Ultimate Showman 2021

By: 
Megan Galbreath
"Whatever you want to do, you can make it happen. Just as long as you try.” - Tori Culp

After a brief hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ultimate showman competition came back to the Pulaski County 4-H fair with one of its strongest groups of showmen yet. However, only one person can achieve the title of Ultimate Showman 2021, and the person who rose above them all was 10-year member Tori Culp. "It feels really, really good," Culp said. "Just following in my sister's footsteps and carrying on our name - it's just an honor to be named Ultimate Showman 2021."

