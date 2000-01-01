Keeping it in the family: Tori Culp named Ultimate Showman 2021

After a brief hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ultimate showman competition came back to the Pulaski County 4-H fair with one of its strongest groups of showmen yet. However, only one person can achieve the title of Ultimate Showman 2021, and the person who rose above them all was 10-year member Tori Culp. "It feels really, really good," Culp said. "Just following in my sister's footsteps and carrying on our name - it's just an honor to be named Ultimate Showman 2021."