Keeping it safe and secure: County clerk addresses common election questions

With the general election less than 50 days away, the Pulaski County Clerk's office is nothing short of busy. County clerk and election administrator JoLynn Behny said that phone calls nearly double as elections draw closer. Behny informed that a common misunderstanding is that some people think that voting machines are able to be connected to the Internet in some way. She said that this is false. She also addressed how the Pulaski County Election Board is trying to eliminate human error by using election encoders. In addition to that, the county is using an election management software to manage elections in real-time. Behny also described how the voting machines are secured and transported to their polling locations in preparation for Election Day.