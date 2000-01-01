Kegarise named new recycling and transfer station manager
By:
Megan Galbreath
At a special meeting on Monday, December 27 a motion was made by commissioner Mike McClure and seconded by Maurice Loehmer to appoint John Kegarise as the new Pulaski County Recycling and Transfer Station Manager and it was passed. Former manager Brad Bonnell's resignation was approved at a regular meeting on Oct. 18, where Kegarise was appointed as interim manager for the time being.
