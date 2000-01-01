Keller recognized as a 2023 Public Health Hero
By:
Megan Galbreath
"The past few years were challenging for everyone - to say the least - and I am extremely grateful to have amazing partners in the community who step-up when need arises." - Andrea Keller
Andrea Keller, Public Health Nurse at the Pulaski County Health Department, was recently acknowledged as a 2023 Public Health Hero by the Indiana Public Health Association (IPHA). She was nominated by a county resident. She is Pulaski County's only public health nurse and during COVID she was the only contact tracer. She continues to promote public vaccination and is also leading the community in establishing NaloxBox locations throughout the county.
