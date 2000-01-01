Kiefer named Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient

One Pulaski County student has been named the recipient of a full-tuition, four-year scholarship as the Community Foundation of Pulaski County 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar.

Patrick Kiefer will receive full tuition to an Indiana college of his choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.

Patrick, son of Patricia Disinger, will graduate from Winamac Community High School in May.