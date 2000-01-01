Kiwanis Kids Day brings fun and smiles to the community

A Winamac Kiwanis Club tradition that has been going strong for 50 years continued Tuesday, July 25, in the Winamac Town Park. Children of the community were celebrated during the annual Kiwanis Kids Day. The event has grown and evolved over the years, but the one constant is the smiles and laughter on everyone's faces. The free event offered games, a balloon artist, face painting, lunch and many more activities. There were also informational booths for parents regarding programs and services in the community.