Kolbey Wegner and the Lady Warriors on the way to New Prairie

The Berry Patch in Logansport has been very good to the Winamac Lady Warrior cross-country team. Coming off the team’s first-ever sectional title last week at the same course, the Lady Warriors were back on a very familiar course Saturday morning for the regional round.

The competition was ramped up several notches, as the scores would reflect, but the Lady Warriors were still able to run their way to a semi-state bid with a fifth-place finish edging out Western 141-146.

Winamac’s last semi-state appearance was in 2013 when the Lady Warriors were able to take the last qualifying spot beating Plymouth by two points.

Kate Collins paced Winamac with a 16th-place finish. Maggie Smith crossed the finish line in 25th place, followed by teammates Kelsey Wegner (27th), Alexis Sheets (39th), Bethany Poor (67th), Kingsley Kroft (70th) and Emily Rausch (72nd).

The Warrior boys were represented by Kolbey Wegner, who finished 29th overall and punched his ticket to the New Prairie semi-state. Also running in his last race this season was Cristian Cardenas (52nd).