Krohn Jr. resigns as county commissioner

A letter of resignation from Pulaski County Commissioner Bud Krohn Jr. was accepted by the clerk’s office on Aug. 2.

In his letter, Krohn Jr. stated, “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Pulaski County as commissioner for the last three years. I feel that due to my health, I am unable to give the full effort required to effectively serve as commissioner, it is therefore, with a heavy heart, I execute this resignation form resigning my position for the remainder of my term as commissioner of District 3 of Pulaski County.”

Pulaski County Republican Chairman Dan Murphy was made aware of the resignation.

A caucus must be held within 30 days of Krohn Jr. resigning. Those who are interested in the commissioner seat must file a declaration of candidacy with Pulaski County Clerk Christi Hoffa and Murphy. The declaration must be received 72 hours prior to the caucus. As of the printing of the Journal, the caucus will be held either Aug. 28 or 29. An exact date has not been set.

Currently, nine people have expressed an interest in the seat. The person who is declaring their candidacy must live in District 3 that includes Monroe, Harrison, Indian Creek and Van Buren townships.

As part of this caucus, the precinct chairmen will vote. There are 15 precincts in Pulaski County. All precinct chairmen are able to vote on the candidate they favor because if it were a regular election then all registered Pulaski County voters would cast their vote on the District 3 commissioner candidates.