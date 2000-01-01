Lack of funding, location may cause absence of fireworks

The Town of Winamac is preparing for fireworks but a lack of funding and a location are issues this year.

Winamac Town Manager Brad Zellers informed the town council of the issues during a regular meeting on Monday, May 14.

Zellers said the company that sets off the fireworks each year said they will no longer set off fireworks in the park due to liability issues.

Zellers said there was also a concern that some of the firework debris might fall on the school roof depending on where the fireworks are launched from if they are launched on the school property.

“We only have $675 collected,” Zellers said.

It will cost $5,500 to fund the same type of fireworks the town saw last year.