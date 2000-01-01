Lady Warriors are No.1 at Logansport sectional

The highly anticipated cross-country sectional was run Saturday morning at the Berry Patch in Logansport. This season the Winamac Lady Warriors have celebrated a lot of success, most recently an HNAC title. After missing out on a regional bid a year ago, the squad was determined to take the next set this season and anything less would be a bitter disappointment.

Winamac not only advanced to the regional as a team but did it in the best way possible, by bringing home the school’s first-ever IHSAA sectional trophy and title of champions. The Lady Warriors jumped from sixth place a year ago to the top spot by shaving 60 points off their team score. Winamac won with 72 points beating second-place Maconaquah (86) by 14 points. Defending champion Western dropped to third with a score of 96. The last two advancing teams were Carroll (98) in fourth place and Lewis Cass (109) in fifth.

Maggie Smith led the Lady Warriors crossing the finish line at 21:12, good enough for ninth place. Close on her heels were teammates Kate Collins in 10th place at 21:19, Kelsey Wegner in 12th place at 21:21 and Alexis Sheets placed 14th with a time of 21:35. Rounding out the regional bound team was Emily Rausch (27th), Bethany Poor (43rd) and Kingsley Kroft (45th).

The Winamac boys’ cross-county team didn’t fare as well, finishing out of running. It was not a total loss for the Warriors as conference champion Kolbey Wegner finished in ninth place and was the first individual without a team to qualify for the regional. He will be joined by running mate Cristian Cardenas, who was 21st overall. Missing the cut was Clay Kistler (61st), Cooper Jones (62nd) and AJ Rimpler (74th).