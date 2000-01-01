Lane closures scheduled for U.S. 35 in Pulaski

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures on U.S. 35 from CR 100 N. to SR 16 beginning on or after Monday, April 13. Approximately 16 miles of U.S. 35 will be impacted.

Crews will be completing a bridge deck overlay on the bridge over the Tippecanoe River (1.94 miles south of SR 119) and asphalt resurfacing on U.S. 35 from CR 100 N. to SR 16. The work is expected to be completed by the end of August 2020. All work is weather dependent.