Learning the anatomy of healthcare careers
PMH hosts “Exploring Healthcare Bootcamp”
Pulaski Memorial Hospital recently hosted an "Exploring Healthcare Bootcamp" for high school students from Winamac and West Central who are interested in pursuing a career in healthcare. Along with learning about the different career opportunities in the field, students got hands-on experience with simulated medical procedures, such as learning how to place an IV in a banana and giving intramuscular injections in an orange.
