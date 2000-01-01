Library renovations on display at open house

The community was invited to the Pulaski County Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 25 to admire all of the new renovations and additions that have taken place at the library over the past few years. Work on the upgrades started in 2019 and reached completion in May 2022. Guests were able to take a tour of the new Reading Room, Adult Computer Lab and Magnolia Room as well as the Teen Room, Café and the Delores "Dee" Galbreath Local History Room. Upgraded technology is a common thread between all of the new spaces - especially in the Teen Room, Reading Room, Café and Magnolia Room. New projectors, screens and televisions will make for a more smooth and seamless experience for both work and play.