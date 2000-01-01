Home / News / Library renovations on display at open house
A large colonial map as well as art reproductions of historic Winamac locations are prominently displayed in the Delores “Dee” Galbreath Local History Room. The Magnolia Room gets its name from the large magnolia tree that is planted outside of the window. The tree was planted on the 50th anniversary of the Winamac- Monroe Township Public Library.The Reading Room will be an ideal space for hosting presentations of all kinds.

Library renovations on display at open house

By: 
Megan Galbreath
“The county really has a good asset here." - Library Board President Richard Mynark

The community was invited to the Pulaski County Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 25 to admire all of the new renovations and additions that have taken place at the library over the past few years. Work on the upgrades started in 2019 and reached completion in May 2022. Guests were able to take a tour of the new Reading Room, Adult Computer Lab and Magnolia Room as well as the Teen Room, Café and the Delores "Dee" Galbreath Local History Room. Upgraded technology is a common thread between all of the new spaces - especially in the Teen Room, Reading Room, Café and Magnolia Room. New projectors, screens and televisions will make for a more smooth and seamless experience for both work and play.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here