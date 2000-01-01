LifeWise Academy decision still on pause at Eastern Pulaski

It was announced that a final decision on whether LifeWise Academy will be offered in the Eastern Pulaski School Corporation will be postponed until more information is gathered first. If approved for the Eastern Pulaski School Corporation, the current plan is that the program would teach grades 1-5 and would be held in the front portion of the Winamac Coil Spring building. Superintendent Chezem informed the school board at their July 11 meeting that a committee of representatives from the administration, the teacher's association and the LifeWise committee met in June to discuss LifeWise potentially being offered in the district. More information will continue to be gathered.