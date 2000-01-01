Home / News / Lighting up our Legacy

Lighting up our Legacy

Memorial Swinging Bridge Project hosts centennial celebration, rededication
By: 
Megan Galbreath

The once in a lifetime Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge centennial celebration and rededication ceremony took place on Monday, July 3 and was capped off by the highly anticipated bridge lighting. First and foremost, residents from every corner of the county gathered to honor all Pulaski County veterans with a rededication ceremony that was similar to the original dedication ceremony that was held 100 years ago in 1923. All in attendance were encouraged to either wear 1920s outfits or patriotic wear. The ceremony began with the playing of the national anthem by the Culver Naval Band and the pledge of allegiance was led by Boy Scout Troop 229. Later, POW and Gold Star families were recognized and several comments and proclamations by local and state officials were heard to rededicate the bridge.

