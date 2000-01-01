Lil’ Cheer squads come out to show support for the Warriors and Trojans
By:
Paul Hettinger
The Winamac vs Pioneer girls' basketball pregame activities included a choreographed routine featuring the Warrior cheerleaders and the Lil' Cheer participants. West Central Lil' Cheer performed during the West Central vs Winamac boys' basketball game. Trojan cheerleaders put on an energy-filled show with future cheerleader participants.
See more stories in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.