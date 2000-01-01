Little stars shine bright at Monterey Days Festival

With a total of 21 contestants, this year's Mr. and Ms. Monterey Pageant was the largest that the Monterey Days Festival has seen in recent years. This year's Monterey Princess and Miss Congeniality is Westlyn Siple and Monterey Prince and Top Sponsor is Greyson Gibson. First runner-up is Daisy Flynn and first runner-up and Mr. Congeniality is Alden Zehner. The girl Top Sponsor is Alexis Ross. Junior Miss Monterey 2024 is Faith Gibson and Junior Mr. Monterey 2024 is Kayden Barton. First runner-ups are Abe Zehner and Audrie Zehner. Junior Miss Congeniality is Autumn Milam and Junior Mr. Congeniality is Axtyn Zehner. Junior Miss Top Sponsor is Paisley Siple and Junior Mr. Top Sponsor is Kayden Barton. Miss Monterey 2024 is Aliviah McNeece and Mr. Monterey 2024, Mr. Congeniality and Mr. Top Sponsor is Bentley Dolezal. First runner-up and Miss Top Sponsor is Skyrah Ross and Miss Congeniality is Ella Porter.