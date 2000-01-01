Local agencies join forces for emergency preparedness exercise

Several local agencies participated in a full-scale emergency preparedness exercise at Fratco in Francesville on Saturday, Oct. 12. The mock disaster was hosted by the Pulaski County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC). The scenario simulated an active shooter situation in one of the Fratco lots, where there were multiple gunshot victims. The scenario also involved a hazmat response, as one of the bullets had struck a chemical tank. Participating agencies included the Francesville Police Department, the Francesville and Salem Township Fire Department, Monticello Fire Department, Pulaski County EMS, Pulaski County Emergency Management, Pulaski Memorial Hospital and several community volunteers who played roles in the scenario. Afterwards, all agencies came together to evaluate the success of the exercise. Safety Officer Tyler Campbell acknowledged that there were a couple of communication issues at the beginning of the exercise. The exercise was ended and then was restarted. Campbell said at that point the microphone on his radio had also went out. However, the issue was able to be resolved enough that they could continue with the exercise.