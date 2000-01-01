Local COVID-19 testing continues at two sites, one effected by rapid test shortage

In light of COVID-19 numbers on the rise, the Pulaski County Health Department would like to remind the community that COVID-19 testing is still being offered for free at two different local sites - the Winamac Volunteer Fire Department and the Fulton County Health Department. It's important to note that the Indiana Department of Health began to restrict availability of rapid tests on Tuesday, Jan. 4, due to a state and nationwide shortage. Pulaski County Health Department Public Health Nurse Andrea Keller stated that the fire department location would not be effected, but the Fulton County site would.